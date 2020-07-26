Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Thackeray inaugurates 25 ambulances donated by Shiv Sena

Thackeray inaugurates 25 ambulances donated by Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Saturday donated 25 ambulances on the occasion of party chief and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday on July 27. The ambulances donated through two...

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:15 IST

By Swapnil Rawal,

The Shiv Sena on Saturday donated 25 ambulances on the occasion of party chief and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday on July 27. The ambulances donated through two trusts will be used in 12 divisions.

Thackeray inaugurated the ambulances at Bandra-Kurla Complex in the presence of ministers Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and MP Arvind Sawant.

Thackeray said the relation between Sena and ambulances is a decades-long one as the party has donated and operates several ambulance services. The CM also lauded the efforts of Parab for adding ambulances fitted with latest equipment required for Covid-19 patients, including oxygen supply, etc.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

One soldier killed, three injured in terror attack in Balochistan
Jul 26, 2020 00:55 IST
3 cops die of Covid-19 in Maharashtra in 24 hours; state police death toll touches 93
Jul 26, 2020 00:52 IST
Cop deployed in security detail of Maharashtra CM’s wife tests positive
Jul 26, 2020 00:46 IST
Children of a lesser God: Donations dry up, orphanages struggle to stay afloat
Jul 26, 2020 00:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.