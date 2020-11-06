Thane civic body chief appeals for no fireworks, no plastic this Diwali

The Thane municipal commissioner has appealed to the residents to celebrate plastic-free and fire cracker-free Diwali this year.

Thane city has more than 47,451 Covid-19 cases, of which 1,138 have died. Civic chief Dr. Vipin Sharma has appealed to the citizens not to use firecrackers that will affect these patients’ health.

Sharma said, “The pandemic is not over. We still have active patients in Thane city and a lot of them have suffered from the infection. This disease will have after effects on the human body. Therefore, the air pollution from fire crackers can affect those infected or recovered. For everyone’s good health, we are appealing to all the citizens not to use fire crackers this Diwali. Residents have co-operated with us during other festivals. We are sure they will do so during Diwali too.”

TMC has also started campaign of banning plastic under Swachh Bharat. Under these campaigns TMC will take action against the one who use plastic and throw garbage on the road.