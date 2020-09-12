Thane Municipal Corporation enforces strict action, ₹500 fine  for violators of lockdown norms

As the number of positive cases in Thane city is increasing despite various measures to increase testing, tracing and isolation, the civic body has issued a circular on Friday stating that Rs 500 will be levied from those seen without masks.

Strict action against violators of social distancing rules was also specified in the order released by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Friday.

The corporation, though, had levied the fine earlier. However, the circular has tightened the norms to ensure that the order is followed effectively.

Any pedestrian or those on two-wheelers found without a mask will be fined. Officials will conduct random checks at public places in Thane. All officers of the civic body are also supposed to wear hand gloves, mask, face shield and make use of sanitizer after every interaction. They should also maintain social distancing strictly.

“The Covid figures in the city are increasing with each passing day. Social distancing, mask, sanitizer are some of the important things to keep Coronavirus at bay. It is essential to implement usage of these items in daily life. We have fixed Rs 500 fine not just to increase our funds but more so that people ingrain this habit and follow it,” said Dr Vipin Sharma, commissioner, TMC.

The order also states that no kind of argument will be accepted, especially if someone is found in a busy area interacting without wearing a mask. Also, residents have to remain alert and not fall prey to false officers. Any fine imposed will be with a receipt, warned TMC.