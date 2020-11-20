Thane civic body sets strict guidelines for Chhath Puja

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has set guidelines to maintain social distancing norms during Chhath Puja. Only one person can accompany women performing the puja in the artificial lake premise. Barricades will be installed to maintain social-distancing while antigen testing vans will be stationed to check those with symptoms. The north Indian community has agreed to adhere to these rules and tone down the festivities this year.

The arrangements for the puja are set up at seven artificial lakes in the city while an additional lake at Upvan is also set up.

The state has given certain guidelines for the puja on Wednesday, which the corporation has ensured will be followed.

Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner, said, “We suggest devotees maintain social-distancing and not wait at the lakes for long; children and senior citizens have been advised to stay at home. Everyone should mandatorily wear masks and if possible celebrate within the confines of their homes.”

On November 20, prayers and offerings will be made on the occasion of Chhath puja to any water body that faces the rising sun. Women observe a three-day fast and present offerings to the rising and setting sun near the lakes within the city.

Manisha Pradhan, Pollution Control Officer, TMC, said, “To prevent overcrowding, we have made provisions for volunteers and officials to manage the crowd. It is the womenfolk who conduct the rituals, but they are accompanied by the entire family every year. This year we are restricting entry and only one person will be allowed with those conducting the rituals. Moreover, they will have to move quickly and make provisions for others as well.”

TMC has made arrangements for antigen testing vans at various spots, those with symptoms will be tested then and there. Moreover, hoardings and banners spreading awareness regarding overcrowding, wearing masks and using sanitizers have been put up. Barricades to maintain social distancing at the lakes and surrounding areas have been erected.

Every year, around one lakh people gather at the various lakes within TMC limits. Dhananjay Singh, founder, Rudra Pratishthan, an organisation that works for the welfare of the north Indian community in Thane, said, “This year, through the social media, we have advised everyone to stay at home and celebrate. Yet, we expect 20 per cent of the people to visit the lakes. We have our volunteers who will help the civic body to manage those who arrive for the puja. We shall try our best to ensure masks are worn and social-distancing is followed.”

The popular lakes in Thane for performing the puja are Upvan, Kolshet and Railadevi. The TMC provides special arrangements and also cleans the lakes for the convenience of the devotees.