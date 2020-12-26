Thane civic body shelves idea of desalination plant

The plant was opposed by the opposition who claimed that there were several other ways to increase water resources. The total cost of the plant was ₹150 crore. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)

Four years after it was first proposed, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has finally shelved the desalination plant to be set up along the creek to convert the creek water into potable water.

The plant was scrapped by the general body last week that claimed that it was too expensive for the city and that other ways of water conservation need to be explored.

The city receives 480MLD water daily from TMC’s own water supply scheme, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Shahad-Temghar Water Supply Authority (STEM).

Taking into consideration the increasing population of the city, this water will be insufficient in the future. The administration had proposed desalinating the creek water and using it for potable purposes.

The plant was opposed by the opposition who claimed that there were several other ways to increase water resources. The opposition had also filed a petition in the High Court, which the court dismissed last year. The plant also faced opposition from the farmers, which the officials claim was addressed.

Last year, before the civic elections, the corporation had given a work order for the first phase of desalinating 20MLD water.

An officer requesting anonymity said, “We had spent ₹15 lakh on formulating the proposal and land acquisition so far. However we have now got a letter from the general body to scrap the plant. Thus, we cannot go ahead with the said project.”

The total cost of the plant was ₹150Cr.

The issue of the desalination plant was raised by former standing committee chairman Ram Repale, who asked the general body about its status.

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske said, “The plant is very costly and not feasible for the city. In the times of the pandemic the corporation has lost heavy revenue and it is not feasible to take this additional cost for the plant. Thus, we have decided to scrap the plant.”

Ironically, the Shiv Sena had supported the plant right from the beginning and even approved it amidst chaos in the general body meeting held two years ago.