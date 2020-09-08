Thane college conducts gathering with 80 people, violates Covid-19 lockdown rules

Even as lockdown-related restrictions are still in place in Maharashtra, a college in Thane organised a gathering of around 100 people on Monday, notwithstanding social gathering norms. Nearly 80 people attended the gathering.

Sheth NKTT College in Thane had organised a lunch programme on Monday morning inviting nearly 100 people including teachers and non-teaching staff of the college.

As per the guidelines issued by the Central and the state government, gatherings of over 50 people are not permitted currently.

Teachers said that the programme was organised by the college principal. “All the staff members were asked to attend college. Many had to attend because they were asked to and had to travel with a lot of risks. The college has also been asking us to come every day and conduct online classes from the college thus putting our lives at a big risk,” said a staff member.

Dilip Patil, principal of the college said that it was a personal and private event. “We have not broken any rules and it was an internal event. Our staff has been coming to work as the university has asked us to do so,” he said.

The state government circular dated August 30, which is based on a circular by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has reiterated that all schools, colleges and educational institutes including coaching classes will remain shut till September 30 and that classes shall only be conducted virtually.

In a circular issued to affiliated colleges on September 2 however, the University of Mumbai stated that ‘only Class 1 and 2 officials of colleges have to follow the 100% attendance norm. “Class 2 and 3 employees should consider 30% attendance or 30 people at most, whichever is greater,” it states.

MU had issued a different version of the same circular on September 2, after Mission Unlock was announced by the state government.

While repeated calls and messages to MU pro-vice-chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni went unanswered, a spokesperson said that the university circular is in line with the state government circular.

Recently, the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) wrote to the joint director of higher education highlighting the confusion.

“The University of Mumbai, in their recent circular has mixed up these two sections and made it look like teachers and staff need to be present even though colleges being private institutes do not have any concept of Class 1 and 2 officers,” said Madhu Paranjape, general secretary, Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU).

Paranjape said in the absence of clear guidelines, colleges were calling teachers and non-teaching staff regularly.

“Colleges are also confused and insisting on teaching and non-teaching staff attendance without understanding that as per the government, teachers are not part of essential services, hence they are not even allowed to travel by trains,” Paranjape said.