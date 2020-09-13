Thane cops nab three bike thieves

Kopri police arrested three in the theft of 10 high end bikes on Friday. The bikes have been recovered from them. The accused are identified as Pratik Palkar, 22, a resident of Kalyan, Vishal Chalke, 32, a resident of Mulund and Nitin Wadkar, 20.

Kopri police received information about the first two accused, habitual bike thieves, arriving at Mithbunder Road in Kopri on Friday. Police team laid a trap and nabbed the duo while they were about to flee away with one of the Bullets.

After interrogation, the duo confessed to the crime and informed about their third partner Wadkar. Police said, “The accused have hiding spots for these bikes in Belapur, Khandeshwar, Nerul and Panvel where 10 Bullets which they had stolen in past three months were hidden. We have recovered all bikes from the accused worth Rs 14.65 lakhs. Further investigation about the trio is on.”