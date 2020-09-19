Thane corporators demand revision in civic budget in wake of Covid-19

Thane Municipal Corporation has suffered huge financial losses because of the Covid-19 pandemic while funds are unavailable for most developmental works. To improve the financial situation in the city, BJP corporators have demanded that the administration revise its annual budget and present it again on the backdrop of the pandemic.

The corporators from all the parties also demanded that the corporator’s funds and ward funds should be under the head of emergency funds so that stalled works can be sped up.

The general body meeting was held online at TMC on Thursday. The issue of financial situation of the corporation was taken up for discussion. Corporators claimed that as the budget was not yet approved, funds for most developmental works were still stuck.

Asha Dongre, Shiv Sena corporator, said, “Most roads in the city have not been repaired, drainage work incomplete and trees not trimmed. These works were stalled due to lack of funds as the budget wasn’t approved. The ward and corporator’s funds should be considered as emergency funds so that important works aren’t stalled.”

Milind Patankar, BJP corporator, said that the earlier budget of the corporation was prepared keeping in mind the revenue generated by the corporation. Patankar added, “However the revenue is affected during the pandemic. The corporation will not be able to tally the expenses and the revenue earned. The administration needs to revise the budget estimate for this fiscal year and present it again. The new budget should take into consideration the expenses on the pandemic,” Patankar said.

Congress corporator Vikrant Chavan, however, claimed that it is not as per law to present again a budget that has been presented once.

Thane mayor, Naresh Mhaske, added that the administration was already working on releasing funds for developmental works in each ward. Mhaske said, “We are planning to stop the projects that aren’t urgent and divert the funds to the emergency works. Some solution will be sought on this in the next 10 to 15 days. The corporation has also earned a good revenue in property tax that can be used for emergency developmental works.”