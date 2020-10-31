Thane has something to cheer about as Covid death rate drops to 1.03%

In what comes as a relief, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has not recorded a single Covid death in the last few days. The total number of deaths till now is at 1,206.

In the month of October, the death rate has decreased to 1.03 per cent from 5.70 per cent in April.

Strict measures implemented by the TMC to ensure timely treatment and proper care as per ICMR protocols have ensured a decrease in the death rate, claimed the civic authority.

Dr Raju Murudkar, medical health officer, TMC, said, “The death rate is gradually getting to lesser than one per cent. We have formed a team comprising chest physician, intensivist, consultant and health officer. We made surprise visits to private hospitals and did a detailed study of all the patients. Those who are in ICU are closely monitored. Through this, we could keep an eye out for those not following ICMR guidelines.

“We also monitored if proper medication and treatment were followed. This process takes a while. So, every day the team manages to check three patients only. Repeated visits to a particular hospital with more Covid cases are also made. If any foul play is noticed, we do not wait for any inquiry. Immediately, notice is served and necessary action against the hospital is taken.”

There are only 18 private hospitals with Covid status now and among these, 2,400 beds are vacant. Earlier, there were 24 dedicated Covid hospitals in the city.

Dr Santosh Kadam, president, IMA, Thane, said, “Despite Unlock, the situation in the city is under control now. The number of deaths due to Covid has decreased drastically and within a month we have less than 1 per cent civic deaths. Earlier, even the medical staff were not well prepared to handle the pandemic. However, there is a protocol to be followed based on symptoms and age group of the patient. This has helped in providing timely care and proper treatment to patients.”