Thane Municipal Corporation to start resurvey for new Development Plan

With the current Development Plan (DP) for the city completing 20 years in 2023, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to start a resurvey of the city to prepare a new DP by that year. The corporation has tabled a proposal in the general body meeting to be held on September 18 to start work on the new DP. The corporation has so far implemented merely 35 per cent of the old DP.

The work of formulating a new DP will include re-examination of the sanctioned DP, carrying out a fresh survey of the city in accordance with the provisions of Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966, mapping the existing land usage, finalising provisions for the new DP of the city keeping in mind the projected population for the next 20 years.

The earlier DP was formulated in 1999 and implemented in 2003. The total area of TMC is 128.23sqm, the city has creek on one side and national park mountain on the other side. The city also has one of the biggest industrial belt at Wagale Estate. The new DP will have to take into account the real estate boom in the last two decades and the exponential increase in population.

An officer from TMC said, “As per the rule, for the formulation of new DP, we will first have to carry out a survey of existing land use, how much of the land is encroached upon, the open spaces and the reserved plots among others. The map of this land use will then be drafted and published to invite suggestions and objections. The work of the actual DP will then start. This will require at least three years as we will have to conduct a Geographical Information Survey (GIS) of the city.”

The proposal for the fresh survey is tabled in the general body for approval.

SALIENT FEATURES OF EARLIER PLAN

The total area of corporation is 128.23sqm. The broad categorisation shows that 59.30sqm is developable, 36.82sqm non-developable while 32.11sqm is under green zone

There are 11 planning sectors, where 804 are total reserved sites covering area of 12.67sqm

The area under road shown in the development plan is 7.42sqm. The area under residential zone is 26.65sqm, while that under industrial zone is 12.54sqm

As per 1991 prices, the cost of acquisition of entire land under reservation has been worked out as Rs 209 crore.