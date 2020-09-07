Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar tests positive for Covid-19

Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar tests positive for Covid-19

So far, the contagion has claimed the lives of 17 Thane police personnel and 1,175 have recovered from their viral infection

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:17 IST

By HT correspondent, Hindustan Times Thane

Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. (HT Photo)

Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive and is admitted to Fortis Hospital.

Hospital authorities said Phansalkar, who was suffering from a fever for the past three days, underwent a Covid-19 test on Sunday and later at night got admitted to the healthcare facility.

His health is stable, they added.

“Yes, I have tested Covid-19 positive. I am undergoing treatment in a private hospital. I have asked all members in my team to take extra care because of a recent spike in Covid-19 cases,” Phansalkar said.



He was active in field operations since the lockdown restrictions were enforced in end-March in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. He led the police force from the front by sharing standard operating procedures (SOPs) with the personnel, individually calling up those who had tested Covid-19 positive and giving them moral support until they recovered from their viral infection and resumed duties.

He personally visited the residence of assistant sub-inspector Bhagatrao Salunkhe (55) from Rabodi police station recently to congratulate him after he recovered from his viral infection. Salunkhe battled the disease for 70 days.

In Thane commissionerate, 1,312 police personnel, including officers, has tested Covid-19.

So far, the contagion has claimed the lives of 17 Thane Police personnel and 1,175 have recovered from their viral infection.

Before Phansalkar, Sanjay Kumar, the former commissioner of Navi Mumbai, was also found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

