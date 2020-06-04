Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Thane witnesses surge in tree uprooting incidents along with rainfall

Thane witnesses surge in tree uprooting incidents along with rainfall

Besides this, trees were uprooted on two separate occasions on Thursday. In the first incident, a tree fell on the roof of a house and in the second incident, a car suffered damages. No injury has been reported

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:37 IST

By Priyanka Dhomse| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times Thane

Trees were uprooted on two separate occasions on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

With several tree and branch uprooting incidents in Thane since yesterday; the city recorded of 27.62mm rainfall, in the last 24 hours. The total rainfall has now gone up to 56.55m

Due to the impact of Cyclone Nisarga in Maharashtra, Thane witnessed two major incidents of tree uprooting on Thursday. In the first incident, a tree fell on the roof of a house in Thane and in the second incident, a car suffered damages. No injury were reported

“Since last 24 hours, more than 70 tree falls and over 20 branch falls has been reported. While, total 11 complaints regarding trees in dangerous condition was received by Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane,” informed an official from RDMC, Thane.

“On Thursday morning, a car was damaged after a tree fell at flower valley society, while a roof of the house was severely damaged due to a tree fall at Jambhali Naka market in Thane. However, no injury or casualty was reported in any of these incidents,” informed RDMC official.



As per traffic police, no major traffic snarls were noticed on main routes connecting to Thane since morning. However, a traffic jam was noticed near the Gokhale road following a tree fall incident, which was later removed after clearing traffic.

Following the high tide on Thursday, the RDMC has geared up to install water pumps in various spots in Thane. “Due to high tide, there area chances of water logging in the low line areas, hence total 23 water pumps are being installed in such areas to curb the water logging,” informed RDMC official.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Thane witnesses surge in tree uprooting incidents along with rainfall
Jun 04, 2020 15:37 IST
Global stocks mixed after Wall Street rises on better US data
Jun 04, 2020 15:35 IST
Sterling weakens as Brexit fears remain, risk-off returns
Jun 04, 2020 15:33 IST
Large number of shark teeth found at Rajasthan’s fossil site
Jun 04, 2020 15:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.