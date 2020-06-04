Thane witnesses surge in tree uprooting incidents along with rainfall

With several tree and branch uprooting incidents in Thane since yesterday; the city recorded of 27.62mm rainfall, in the last 24 hours. The total rainfall has now gone up to 56.55m

Due to the impact of Cyclone Nisarga in Maharashtra, Thane witnessed two major incidents of tree uprooting on Thursday. In the first incident, a tree fell on the roof of a house in Thane and in the second incident, a car suffered damages. No injury were reported

“Since last 24 hours, more than 70 tree falls and over 20 branch falls has been reported. While, total 11 complaints regarding trees in dangerous condition was received by Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane,” informed an official from RDMC, Thane.

“On Thursday morning, a car was damaged after a tree fell at flower valley society, while a roof of the house was severely damaged due to a tree fall at Jambhali Naka market in Thane. However, no injury or casualty was reported in any of these incidents,” informed RDMC official.

As per traffic police, no major traffic snarls were noticed on main routes connecting to Thane since morning. However, a traffic jam was noticed near the Gokhale road following a tree fall incident, which was later removed after clearing traffic.

Following the high tide on Thursday, the RDMC has geared up to install water pumps in various spots in Thane. “Due to high tide, there area chances of water logging in the low line areas, hence total 23 water pumps are being installed in such areas to curb the water logging,” informed RDMC official.