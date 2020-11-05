Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / The 2018 suicide case against Arnab Goswami: Here’s what you need to know

The 2018 suicide case against Arnab Goswami: Here’s what you need to know

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in Mumbai on Wednesday for alleged abetment of the suicide of an interior designer

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 09:44 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami arrives in a police van to be produced in court, at Alibag on November 4. (PTI)

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in Mumbai on Wednesday for alleged abetment of the suicide of an interior designer. Here are the details of the case that dates back to 2018:

Anvay Naik, 53, the interior designer, was found dead at his home in Alibag near Mumbai along with his mother, Kumud Naik, on May 5, 2018. In a note recovered from the house, Naik alleged he was forced to kill himself as Goswami and two others allegedly did not pay his dues worth Rs5.40 crore. Naik’s widow, Akshata, lodged a complaint with the Alibag police against Goswami, Feroz Shaikh, and Nitish Sarda for allegedly abetting their suicide on the basis of the note. The police on April 26, 2019, closed the case saying they could not gather evidence against the three accused named in the complaint. Akshata on May 5 released a video seeking justice for her husband that prompted Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to order a reinvestigation into the case. A local court on October 16 allowed the Alibag police to reopen the case for further investigation. Goswami moved the Bombay high court seeking to quash the fresh case two days before he was arrested on Wednesday and remanded in custody until November 18. The plea will be heard on Thursday. A magistrate’s court will also hear Goswani’s bail plea on Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Nov 05, 2020 11:00 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Stakes high in third phase
Nov 05, 2020 10:55 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 count again crosses 50,000-mark
Nov 05, 2020 10:35 IST
US Supreme Court may not have final say in presidential election
Nov 05, 2020 10:58 IST

latest news

A more conservative court hears same-sex foster parent case
Nov 05, 2020 11:04 IST
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Nov 05, 2020 11:00 IST
MI vs DC Preview: Rabada, Nortje key as Delhi eye maiden final
Nov 05, 2020 10:49 IST
Delhi riots case: Court finds evidence against him sketchy, grants bail to UAH member Khalid Saifi
Nov 05, 2020 10:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.