Home / Mumbai News / The youth sees disloyalty in using Chinese apps

The youth sees disloyalty in using Chinese apps

According to youngsters, the anti-China sentiment has started to seep in. But are there alternatives?

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:28 IST

By Navneet Vyasan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Exile Tibetan activists hold banners next to a giant installation depicting the coronavirus during a street demonstration by the Tibetan Youth Congress asking for a boycott of Chinese goods in Dharmsala, India, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) (AP)

The events of the past few days have forced the youngsters to ponder as to why there are Chinese apps in their phone anymore.

And the resolute has grown only stronger. Rohi Asrani, a second year BMS student from Jai Hind College in Mumbai, says it’s time we see through China’s dubious plans. “With Covid-19, China has gained a special hate from each and every country of the world,” she says.

TikTok is widely popular among Indian youth ( REUTERS )

According to reports, the Indian intelligence has red-flagged 50 China linked apps, popular among youngsters, that may pose a threat to national security. These include Zoom, Tik Tok and UC Browser among others. “If by not using or avoiding any of these apps or even Chinese products, I can do my bit for my country, I’d do it over and over again. An app like Zoom is something that everyone is using today but it can be easily replaced by others like Google meet or Skype. And honestly, the Tik Tok trends have had a negative impact on the youth anyway,” adds Rohi.

Yogini Mangloorkar and Shlok Malpani from Pillai College in Navi Mumbai feel that once the youth steps up to act, it can go a long way in dethroning Chinese applications from of populist dominance that it currently enjoys. “If we, as youngsters, can help our government and economy, by not supporting Chinese enterprises in any kind, then why hesitate?,” says Shlok, reasoning the serious allegations these apps have faced over the breach of privacy. Yogini adds to that the “unwise Chinese action towards India.” “I wish that everyone realises how serious this issue is,” she cautions, before stressing on the importance of using Indian applications.



Chaitra Pandurangi, a student of LS Raheja College in Worli, is of the opinion that these apps have turned out to be major contributors to the ever-growing Chinese economy, and today’s situation calls for a complete boycott. And she raises an important point when she asks, “But what are available alternatives?” The government’s call for Make in India should resonate now more than ever. “The government should encourage Indian software companies to take a step towards developing apps more effective and efficient so that they will get promoted, too,” she adds.

