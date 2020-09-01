Sections
Those appearing for JEE, NEET allowed to travel on special local rails on exam days

According to a joint press release by the Central and Western Railways, the admit cards of the candidates will be considered as proof to enter stations with companions.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 07:11 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Mumbai

The frequency of trains will also be increased to help the students. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT file photo)

Students appearing for the upcoming JEE and NEET exams in Mumbai, will be permitted to use the special suburban services of Central and Western Railways on exam days.

The frequency of trains will also be increased to help the students.

They have, however, been asked to follow SOPs and maintain social distancing during their journey.



The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on September 13 and JEE between September 1 and 6.

