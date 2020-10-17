Though drop in number, pandals in Navi Mumbai and Raigad go ahead with Navratri festivities

The Covid-19 pandemic has failed to dampen the spirits of Navratri festival in Raigad district. Most pandals are going ahead with the festivities.

According to the Raigad police record, this year, the number of public pandals for Navratri are 1,467 whereas in the year 2019, it was 1,515, a drop by merely three per cent. The private celebrations, though, have reduced by over 28 per cent here.

The Raigad police has deployed one platoon of State Reserve Police Force, four platoons of Riot Control Police (RCP) with 83 staff, four platoons of striking force with 40 staff, 41 staff from 14 police stations, 300 home guard, three teams of special force and seven staff from special branch of district as bandobast during Navratri in Raigad.

Of the 1467 public pandals, 1,062 of them have statue of Durga, 217 have kalash installation and 188 have photo installation. Besides, 1,338 of private pandals are also organised this year of which 160 have statue, 1,115 have kalash installation and 63, photo.

“Even as the reduction in number of pandals is far less, we will make sure that there is no crowding anywhere. The pandals have been given instruction to not let more than five people to visit at a time and no procession is allowed. The traditional dandiya and garba dance is also not allowed. We have made several teams of the total staff of 28 police stations and each team would patrol around five pandals,” Raigad SP, Ashok Dudhe, said.

Quieter celebrations in Navi Mumbai

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai has 488 pandals this year as against last year’s 674 last year, less by 27 per cent. In Zone I, there are 211 public pandals as against 348 last year, down by 39 per cent.

Fifteen police inspectors, 59 assistant police sub-inspectors, 349 staff and 75 women staff have been deployed for the bandobast of Zone I pandals.

“The statues would not be more than four feet. We have also asked the pandals to display clear instructions on social distancing outside. The pandals would also be promoting the message of ‘My Family, My Responsibility’,” deputy commissioner of police, Zone I, Suresh Mengade, said. In Zone II, 277 public pandals would be installed this year as against 326 which was last year, with a bandobast of 13 police inspectors, 53 officers and 377 constables.