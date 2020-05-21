Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Thousands of migrants gather at grounds in Kandivali in hope of boarding trains

Thousands of migrants gather at grounds in Kandivali in hope of boarding trains

The police have requested the migrants to return to their shelter homes and vacate the spot as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of the virus.

Updated: May 21, 2020 16:19 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Harshita Singh, Mumbai

Migrant workers and their family arrives at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020/ representative. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Amid the coronavirus spread, hundreds of migrant labourers on Thursday gathered at the grounds in Kandivali’s Mahavir Nagar in the hope to board Special Shramik trains to return home.

Notably, today two out of three trains scheduled to leave from Borivali for Uttar Pradesh, were cancelled today.

The police have requested the migrants to return to their shelter homes and vacate the spot as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of the virus.

Notably, these special trains had the capacity of 1,200 to 1,700 passengers with maintaining social distancing norms.



Under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), proper thermal screening of passengers has been ensured before boarding the train.

During the journey, passengers are also being given free meals and packaged drinking water, the statement further said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 update: AstraZeneca ramps up capacity ahead of Oxford trial results
May 21, 2020 16:36 IST
Zydus Cadila supplies 30,000 Covid Kavach Elisa test kits to ICMR for free
May 21, 2020 16:34 IST
MOOCs offered on Swayam will be accepted for credit mobility in colleges: MHRD
May 21, 2020 16:37 IST
Ranthambore tiger reserve has 18-35 caracals, says Rajasthan forest dept
May 21, 2020 16:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.