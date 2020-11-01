Sections
Three app-based cab service drivers arrested for duping customers in Mumbai

Three app-based cab service drivers arrested for duping customers in Mumbai

The Mumbai crime branch arrested three app-based cab drivers for allegedly duping customers by using an older version of the app. Police said during the ride the accused switched...

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:48 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The Mumbai crime branch arrested three app-based cab drivers for allegedly duping customers by using an older version of the app. Police said during the ride the accused switched off and switched on their GPS for some time, which interpreted that the destination has changed by increasing the kilometres. Once the kilometres increased, the fare also increased in the bill, said a police officer.

After getting a tip-off, officers of the unit one of the crime branch deployed his two officers in the civil clothes at the international airport. During the inquiry, the drivers and vehicles were identified and they mostly accept the long distances ride especially to Panvel, Kamothe and Kalamboli area in Navi Mumbai.

“The officer booked an app-based cab for Panvel and the driver switched off the GPS for some times and later switched on. The driver did twice on the way due to which the kilometres increased from around 44 to 64.9 kilometres and fare which showed while booking 964 was increased 1,560,” said police inspector Vinayak Mer of the crime branch unit one. During the inquiry, the accused said there are at least 50 drivers who are operating with an old version of the app and cheating customers. We have been conducting a further inquiry to trace other drivers, added Mer.

“The accused are allegedly using an older version of the app-based cab service app which was easy to manipulate to hiked fares. The latest version of the app does not allow this kind of manipulation,” said Mer. Such malpractices increased few kilometres due to which fare shoots in the bill, added Mer. We cannot reveal the name of the accused now because other drivers will get alert and they can destroy their phones and app which will be evidence in further inquiry. The accused have been arrested under the charges of cheating, said the officer.

