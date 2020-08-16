Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Three arrested for sexual assault of minor

Three arrested for sexual assault of minor

Mankhurd police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old. Police said, “We arrested the survivor’s elder sister and...

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:44 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Mankhurd police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old. Police said, “We arrested the survivor’s elder sister and brother-in-law for allegedly attempting to arrange her marriage with a 49-year-old vegetable vendor. We have also arrested the vendor for sexually assaulting the minor.”

According to the police, the vendor told the survivor’s 25-year-old sister and brother in law, aged 30, that he was looking for a young girl to marry and offered to pay ₹2 lakh to the girl’s guardians for the same.

“Upon hearing the offer, the survivor’s sister took her to the vendor’s home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her on August 2 around 1pm. The survivor later narrated the ordeal to her mother and decided to file a complaint,” said an officer from Mankhurd police station.

A case has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 366A (procuration of minor girl), 370 (human trafficking) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 17 (abetment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against the three accused.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man arrested for travelling in local using fake ID
Aug 16, 2020 23:43 IST
23 arrested from Goa rave party
Aug 16, 2020 23:42 IST
Maharashtra jail Covid case tally touches 1,000
Aug 16, 2020 23:42 IST
Raj Bhavan under surveillance, claims Bengal governor
Aug 16, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.