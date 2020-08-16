Three arrested for sexual assault of minor

Mankhurd police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old. Police said, “We arrested the survivor’s elder sister and brother-in-law for allegedly attempting to arrange her marriage with a 49-year-old vegetable vendor. We have also arrested the vendor for sexually assaulting the minor.”

According to the police, the vendor told the survivor’s 25-year-old sister and brother in law, aged 30, that he was looking for a young girl to marry and offered to pay ₹2 lakh to the girl’s guardians for the same.

“Upon hearing the offer, the survivor’s sister took her to the vendor’s home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her on August 2 around 1pm. The survivor later narrated the ordeal to her mother and decided to file a complaint,” said an officer from Mankhurd police station.

A case has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 366A (procuration of minor girl), 370 (human trafficking) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 17 (abetment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against the three accused.