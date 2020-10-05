Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Three arrested with two pistols, live cartridges in Mumbai

Three arrested with two pistols, live cartridges in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police’s crime branch intercepted a vehicle on the Eastern Express Highway and arrested three people and recovered two pistols and four live cartridges from them....

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Mumbai Police’s crime branch intercepted a vehicle on the Eastern Express Highway and arrested three people and recovered two pistols and four live cartridges from them. During inquiry, police learnt that they came from Solapur district of Maharashtra to sell the firearms to a person in the city.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abhijit Bhausaheb More, 20; Uday Gorakh Jadhav, 21; and Mahesh Balasaheb Padval, 20. More and Jadhav lives are Solapur residents while Padwal is a resident of Pune.

Following a tip-off, officers of crime branch unit 7 laid a trap and arrested them on Saturday around 2:30pm when they were heading towards Bhandup in a vehicle.

The arrested accused have confessed that they came to Mumbai to deliver the weapon. However, they have not revealed the name of the buyer. Inspector Manish Shridhankar of unit 7 said they are investigating the case.

