Home / Mumbai News / Three attack extern gangster in Ulhasnagar

Three attack extern gangster in Ulhasnagar

Three persons allegedly attacked an extern gangster with a knife in Ulhasnagar on Thursday while the latter was shopping. Ulhasnagar police have admitted him to a hospital and are...

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:51 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Three persons allegedly attacked an extern gangster with a knife in Ulhasnagar on Thursday while the latter was shopping. Ulhasnagar police have admitted him to a hospital and are searching for the attacker. The victim, identified as Samadhan Nikam, 45, has several cases of murder and attempt-to-murder registered against him and has been an extern since the last six years. He, however, broke the rule and returned to the city. According to Ulhasnagar police, on Thursday night, Nikam went for shopping in Ulhasnagar market when three accused, identified as Piyush, Rohit and Narayan Gharte, stopped him and started arguing. They then attacked him with a knife and fled the spot. Nikam’s friend immediately admitted him to a hospital.

Ulhasnagar police officials said, “We have taken the statement of Nikam’s friend and registered a case against the three accused under IPC 307 and also will take legal action against Nikam for not following externment rules.”

