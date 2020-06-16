Three constables succumb to Covid-19 on Monday

Three policemen from the city police force died of Covid-19 on Monday. All three deceased were from constabulary and one of them was also undergoing treatment for tuberculosis. The death toll in the city police is now 29 while the toll has risen to 43 in the state police department.

Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 10, confirmed the deaths.

Of the three constables, one was attached with Andheri police station. The 50-year-old police personnel was admitted to SevenHills Hospital on June 12 after developing high fever and breathing issues. He tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment when he succumbed on Monday morning, said a police officer from Andheri police station.

The constable used to live in police quarters at Marol police camp, Andheri along with his wife and two kids, both school students.

Another deceased cop is a 57-year-old head constable posted at Jogeshwari police station. The constable, a resident of Shivtekdi area in Jogeshwari, was suffering from tuberculosis and had been on medical leave since October 2019.

“On June 10, he got in fever and also showed symptoms such as coughing and breathlessness. He was rushed to BYL Nair Hospital by his family members. His swab was collected which showed he was positive,” said a police officer.

Another officer said, “While he was undergoing treatment, his health condition worsened on Sunday. He had to be put on ventilator. But on Monday morning he succumbed to the disease.”

A 44-year-old constable attached with Nirmal Nagar police station also succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday around 6pm.

Shashikant Bhandare, senior inspector, said, “The constable was in detection team and had tested positive in May and was admitted to SevenHills Hospital.”

“Since the past few days, he was unable to breathe properly and was on ventilator support. On Monday around 6pm he died,” Bhandare added.

The police officer said there are 19 policemen from Nirmal Nagar who tested positive, of whom 18 have already been discharged.

The constable was living in Thane’s Vartak Nagar area along with his wife and a 10-year-old child.

Mumbai Police has informed that a total of 2,180 cops have tested positive. Among the infected personnel, 314 are officers and rest 1,866 are from constabulary. Of the total cases, 1,339 policemen have recovered completely while 541 infected personnel are taking treatment in different Covid care centres across the city and 233 are admitted at hospitals.

Between Friday and Saturday, four policemen had died of Covid-19, which is the maximum Covid deaths in 24-hours in a police force.

To prevent the spread of the infections in policemen aged above 55 years, which is the most vulnerable group, they have been exempted from reporting to duty. In addition, cops in the 50-55 age group are not being assigned duties outside police stations.

As a precautionary measure police personnel have also been asked to take hot water steam before coming to police station to ensure they have clear respiratory track.

