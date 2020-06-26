Three Covid-19 care centres set up for Mumbai police personnel, their families

Three Covid care centres with a capacity of 1,000 beds have been set up here at Kalina, Marine Drive and Marol for the treatment of Mumbai police personnel and their families, officials said.

In all the Covid-19 centres, there are four beds in one room and gaming facility like carrom and chess has also been provided for the patients. In addition, a small library has been set up and doctors will be available round the clock.

Over 30 Mumbai police personnel have died after contracting the lethal infection.

Also, 117 personnel of Mumbai fire brigade have also been tested positive for novel coronavirus till June 25, of which 80 have been discharged and 8 have succumbed to the virus.