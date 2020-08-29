Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Three more police personnel in Maharashtra die of Covid-19, toll rises to 148

Three more police personnel in Maharashtra die of Covid-19, toll rises to 148

Three more Maharashtra Police personnel succumbed to Covid-19 and 346 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.According to the state police department, 14,614 state police...

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:49 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Three more Maharashtra Police personnel succumbed to Covid-19 and 346 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

According to the state police department, 14,614 state police force personnel tested positive so far, of whom 11,752 have recovered and 2,741 are undergoing treatment at various Covid care centres (CCC). Till date, 148 cops from the Maharashtra Police force lost their lives to Covid-19. Of the total number of cases in the state police force, over 4,700 are from the Mumbai Police, of which 4,000 have recovered.

Of the three new deaths, one was 45-year-old constable Samir Harishchandra Pawar, who was attached to Charkop police station. According to police, Pawar was lived with his wife and a son at Gorai, Borivli (West).

An officer from Charkop police station said, “He was not able to breathe properly on August 6 and was admitted to Oscar Hospital in Kandivli. As his health condition started worsening, he was later shifted to SevenHills Hospital, Andheri (East).” He succumbed to the infection there around 9.30pm on Thursday.



Naval Bajaj, Joint commissioner of police (administration), said, “There are 69 policemen from Mumbai Police who lost lives to the infection.”

Most of the deceased policemen are from 45-58 age group and had co-morbidities such as diabetes, high blood pressure, hyper tension, etc., the police said.

The state government is giving ₹50 lakh compensation and a government job to one member of the families of the policemen who died of Covid-19.

