Three police personnel on duty in Dharavi test positive for Covid-19

A police inspector and two constables posted at Dharavi police station tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with help of local police, has begun contact tracing of the three policemen.

According to Dharavi police, all three had shown Covid-19 symptoms like fever and body pain and were subjected to medical tests.

Niyati Thaker Dave, deputy commissioner of police, zone 5, confirmed that the policemen are undergoing treatment and all safety measures are being taken to cure them.

“Besides providing protective gear like masks, sanitizers, gloves, and PPE kits to policemen, sensitization workshops were organised at stations to take out their fears and to reinforce their confidence,” said Dave.

EOW officers test positive

Two police officers from the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police, including the head of the unit that was probing the Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) bank scam, have tested positive for Covid-19. A senior EOW officer confirmed the development and said two inspectors from Banking-1 and General cheating-1 units have been tested positive. Cops suspect that the officers might have contracted the disease from the people they have called at the head office in connection with the investigations.

Elderly cops may be sent home

With three deaths of policemen, all aged above 50, the Mumbai Police is contemplating exempting the elderlyfrom duty. “We are contemplating if policemen aged 55 and above can be sent home. We will take a call in a day or two,” said a senior police officer. In another case, a 46-year-old constable from Mankhurd police station was tested positive on Monday. He has been admitted at a hospital in Panvel.

FIRs dip to just 71 on Sunday

Around 71 cases for lockdown violation were lodged on Sunday. A maximum of 35 cases were for not wearing masks and 29 for gathering in one place.

Cop helps colleague, gets infected

Two weeks ago Satish Pawar, a police inspector with the Protection Branch of Mumbai Police in the absence of an ambulance and any protective gear lifted his subordinate, who was showing Covid 19 symptoms like fever and coughing, from his home in Worli and rushed him to the Kasturba hospital in a car. The subordinate tested positive for Covid 19 and Pawar who helped him also tested positive for the disease. Pawar was however rewarded Rs 10,000 by the department.

Liquor worth Rs 30,000 seized at sea link

The Bandra police intercepted a car at the Bandra Worli sea link toll plaza and seized liquor worth Rs 30,920. Around 7 pm constable Nitin Bhoi stopped a car coming from Andheri for a quick check and found the liquor bottles hidden in the car. The driver, Kunal shah, 40, a resident of Nepean sea road area was booked under section 188 of IPC and section 65 (E) of Maharashtra prohibition act.

