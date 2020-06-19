Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Tiff over not wearing mask turns ugly, man shot at twice in Mumbai

Tiff over not wearing mask turns ugly, man shot at twice in Mumbai

A 35-year-old man from PL Lokhande Marg in Chembur was injured after being shot at twice by a group of four men over a past rivalry on Wednesday around 3am. The injured man,...

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 01:09 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

A 35-year-old man from PL Lokhande Marg in Chembur was injured after being shot at twice by a group of four men over a past rivalry on Wednesday around 3am. The injured man, identified as Sadiq Inayat Khan, was helping a relative get a bail after he was arrested for attacking a man who assaulted him not wearing a face mask in a public place.

According to police, a few days prior to the shooting, Khan’s relative Salim Siddiqui had got into an altercation with one Bunty Rana outside a public toilet. “Rana had confronted Siddiqui for not wearing a face mask. After a heated argument, Rana had slapped Siddiqui. Later, Siddiqui, along with his accomplices, attacked Rana with swords and knives, leaving him severely injured. Siddiqui was later arrested by the police,” said an officer from Tilak Nagar police station.

“Rana’s brother Navneet wanted to exact revenge and decided to attack Khan who was helping Siddiqui with the bail procedure,” said Sushil Kamble, senior inspector of Tilak Nagar police station.

Around 4am on Thursday, Navneet and three of his associates, Samed Tolkar, Yasin Ansari and one Rounak went to Khan’s house and challenged him to come out and face them. After Khan’s wife Mehrunissa opened the door, Navneet fired two bullets at him from a country-made revolver, police said.



One bullet pierced Khan’s left palm while another hit him in the back. He was rushed to Sion hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The police arrested Navneet, Ansari and Tolkar later in the day.

“They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act for attempt to murder and illegal use of a firearm,” said Kamble.

11 crime branch cops quarantined after a colleague tests positive

Eleven policemen of the Mumbai crime branch have been home quarantined after a 40-year-old police constable from their unit tested positive for Covid-19. Senior inspector of unit-9, Mahesh Desai is among the officers quarantined. The constable, who worked as a police driver from Desai’s unit, was suffering from fever and cough for the past five days. He underwent a Covid test on Tuesday and the next day his report came back positive.

Crime branch sources said that the driver’s 16-year-old son also tested positive. Both are receiving treatment at a hospital in Bandra.

Following their reports, five police officers including Desai, and six constables were immediately home quarantined. They have not shown any symptoms yet and are all healthy.

Man arrested for posing as MCGM official to extort businessman

Santacruz police arrested a man for allegedly posing as an officer of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and extorting ₹50,000 from a Santacruz businessman. According to police, during the lockdown, the accused would travel between Khar and Andheri in his car and whenever he found any shop open illegally, he would visit it, posing as MCGM official and extort money in exchange for not taking any action.

The accused had threatened the Santacruz businessman of coercive action for violating lockdown orders and extorted ₹50,000 from him. On Thursday, the Santacruz police arrested the accused from Chembur. Police confirmed that the man is a habitual criminal as last year, had posed as a Mathadi kamgar union member, and extorted a businessman.

(With inputs from Manish K Pathak and Suraj Ojha)

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two men killed in bike-SUV collision in Mohali
Jun 19, 2020 01:35 IST
Maharashtra CM reiterates stand over scrapping final-year exams
Jun 19, 2020 01:32 IST
16% students in Maharashtra have no access to radio, TV or mobile phone: State education department data
Jun 19, 2020 01:29 IST
Bhiwandi records 33 new Covid-19 deaths
Jun 19, 2020 01:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.