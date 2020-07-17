Time to ‘chase the virus’ in MMR

The city’s model of ‘chasing the virus’ to contain the outbreak of Covid-19, which was used successfully in the densely populated area of Dharavi, and parts of Worli, Govandi, Bandra East, or Byculla, will also be replicated in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), considering the surge in cases.

When Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visited Thane and Kalyan earlier this week to take stock of the situation, he was accompanied by Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G-North ward with jurisdiction over Dharavi, to help cities in MMR replicate the model.

Aaditya Thackeray told Hindustan Times on Tuesday, “Yes. [the Dharavi model will be used in MMR.] Essentially the Dharavi or Worli model, or the Bandra East or Govandi, or E ward model is that BMC has aggressively chased the virus.”

According to Thackeray, when aspects of life will begin to open up in cities adjoining Mumbai, it will be important to have medical buffer beds, control mortality, and analyse data to predict what could happen.

Kiran Dighavkar said, “The Dharavi model is about organising a large number of fever camps for early detection of suspected cases, quarantining them in institutional facilities, tracing the maximum number of high-risk contacts and moving them to quarantine facilities too. We are testing a lot. We are not waiting for a patient to fall sick, get a test done, and then come to us. We are chasing suspected patients. It requires large-scale infrastructure for institutional quarantine facilities and manpower for screening and testing.”

The state is planning to create 40,000 to 50,000 Covid hospital beds for all cities in the MMR, and is also planning to construct jumbo facilities. Thackeray said, “We have set models in terms of chasing the virus, testing people, and also quarantine facilities. All municipal commissioners have been told that first they need to have standard operating procedures in place. I want to ensure there is strict division of work, and coordination among all teams.”

As of Thursday, Navi Mumbai has recorded 10,546 total cases and 322 deaths with a doubling rate of 22 days, Kalyan has recorded a total of 14,598 cases and 225 deaths with a doubling rate of 14 days, and Thane has recorded a total of 14,832 cases and 523 deaths, with a doubling rate of 23 days.

The rising number of cases is also a worry for Mumbai’s Covid-19 curve, as the city is gradually coming out of lockdown. Mumbai’s municipal commissioner IS Chahal said on Tuesday that the city will completely open up, and local trains, malls and gymnasiums will become operational only when the situation in MMR shows the same improvement as Mumbai.

Sanjay Pattiwar, public health consultant, said, “Large scale testing, institutional quarantine, community participation, involvement of private practitioners is a pattern known to everyone, replicating it will not be a problem. But it requires a large number of resources that need to be made available quickly. I would suggest the government should decentralise quarantine centres, and make small local quarantine centres catering to people living in a two kilometre radius or so. These will be easier to manage.”