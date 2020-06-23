TISS begins online interviews for MPhil, PhD candidates

With many parts of the country still under lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai on Monday began conducting online interviews of candidates for MPhil and PhD courses for the new academic session.

The institute has already conducted online interviews of candidates for admissions to its postgraduate courses and has now adopted the same model for its MPhil and PhD courses. This is the first time that the institute held personal interviews of selected candidates online.

According to a new notice on the institute’s website, the institute will interview candidates for MPhil and PhD courses across its four campuses — Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Mumbai — till June 25.

An official from the institute said special arrangements were being made for candidates with limited resources for the online interview process. Candidates are informed about their interview slot well in advance, said the official.

A dedicated team of telecallers are in touch with candidates about the schedule and availability of internet facilities. Candidates are asked to move to a place where they have access to internet. They are also allowed to reschedule their interviews if they fail to get online for their allocated interview schedule.