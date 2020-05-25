TISS releases exam results of students whose fees were pending

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, on Monday released the results of the students whose final semester marks it had withheld over pending fees.

While results were declared online late last week, many students- beneficiaries of the Government of India-Post-Matric Scholarship (GoI-PMS) - had complained that their results had been withheld. They said that the administration had not released their results as they hadn’t been able to pay their final year fees owing to a delay in disbursement of the scholarship funds from their respective state governments.

A total of 1,252 students graduated from the institute’s over 70 programmes this year. Of these, 86 students are recipients of the GoI-PMS. Institute authorities claimed that owing to the lockdown and technical glitches, the results of students with dues could not be displayed.

“We have cleared the process in the results portal. All those students who have paid the first-year fellowship to the institute have been cleared and can now access their results. Those who haven’t deposited the first-year fees have been informed to do so at the earliest to access their results,” said MP Balamurugan, deputy registrar of the institute.

While the institute doesn’t charge a tuition fee from students coming from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories as well as economically weaker sections, it levies a dining hall and hostel charge. The total for four semesters for GoI-PMS comes to around Rs65,000, which they pay after receiving their scholarship from their respective state governments.

However, amid a nationwide lockdown after the Covid-19 outbreak, many GoI-PMS students have not received their scholarship amounts from the state government and many have taken to fund raising attempts to be able to pay their fees.

“We are aware that many of our students have to complete joining formalities and a large number of them are placed in the healthcare sector. The results of 31 out of 39 GoI-PMS students from Maharashtra have been cleared. From outside Maharashtra, there are 47 GoI-PMS students and we have released the results of seven of them. The rest will be able to see their results once they clear their first-year fees,” said Balamurugan.