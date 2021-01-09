TISS student group in Mumbai objects to decision to charge full semester fees

Student groups at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Friday participated in a virtual protest against the institute’s decision to charge full fees for the upcoming semester. Students have highlighted that many institutes have considered the non-usage of several facilities on campus for the last eleven months of lockdown and have reduced the fees for the upcoming semester. However, the administration of TISS has not responded to requests of fees reduction as yet.

“The semester fees of the institute includes fees for library use, internet connection use as well as other facilities on campus for the benefit of students. However, the previous semester was conducted online, therefore, these facilities were not used. We request the institute to consider this, and accordingly reduce the fees for the upcoming semester,” said a spokesperson for the TISS Progressive Students Front (PSF).

He further stated that during the lockdown, most students have incurred extra expenses on the internet connection to be able to attend regular lectures, which should also be considered by the institute.

In a statement shared with media on Friday, the PSF has clarified that with no response from the TISS administration on this topic, several students participated in a virtual protest on to make their voices heard. “A section of students have also decided to boycott fee payment until we get a clarification from the institute on this issue,” said the spokesperson.

“Institute is incurring all the expenses, except for some non-consumables. As far hostels and dining halls are concerned, all the staff are paid irrespective of whether students use the facility or not. Any academic components which are not being undertaken during the semester are being reviewed and necessary amendments will be made,” said PK Shajahan, dean of academics, TISS.