TISS students demand internet for all

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:38 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

With less than a week left before the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) begins its new academic year online, student groups have asked the institute authority if it has ensured that all students have access to internet so that they do not miss out on classes.

They have also demanded a reduction in fees for the academic year 2020-21.

“The institute should provide alternative mechanism for students who don’t have access to internet or laptops/mobiles,” read a statement released jointly by the Progressive Students Front (PSF) and the North East Students’ Forum (NESF) on Tuesday evening.

It further stated, “In the fees levied for the semester, there are components that become redundant given online education and absence of students on campus in Mumbai. Components such as medical examination fees, field work charges, computer fees, etc. should be removed.”



While the students are still waiting to hear from the management about their demands, a spokesperson for TISS administration said the institute is working on the same.

“We are looking at the complaints from candidates to verify if there has been any error for any particular programme,” said PK Shajahan, dean (academics), TISS, Mumbai.

He said not more than one-third of the lectures will be conducted through live sessions, and added that the institute is exploring the possibility of recorded sessions to be made available for students to download any time. The institute is looking at making transcripts of the sessions available to students on email and WhatsApp.

