Sections
Home / Mumbai News / TISS to file an affidavit reaffirming no discrepancies in scoring pattern

TISS to file an affidavit reaffirming no discrepancies in scoring pattern

Following the Bombay high court (HC) stay on admissions to postgraduate courses, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai has decided to file an affidavit reaffirming that...

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 23:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Following the Bombay high court (HC) stay on admissions to postgraduate courses, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai has decided to file an affidavit reaffirming that there was no discrepancy in the scoring pattern.

“Some candidates who did not get through in the selection process have approached the court. We will also file an affidavit. We stand by the marking system,” said a senior official from the institute.

On Thursday, the HC stayed admissions to Masters courses at the institute after a group of aspiring candidates filed a petition claiming discrepancies in scores. In July, after the first list of selected candidates was announced, several candidates pointed out that the weightage of their scores in the National Entrance Test (NET) and the personal interview were miscalculated.

The administration has maintained that there was no discrepancies in the marking of selected candidates except for three courses - Masters of Arts in applied psychology (with specialisation in clinical and counselling practice), media and cultural studies, and library and information science in Mumbai.



HT had reported on July 26 that the institute added a few seats to these three courses to accommodate candidates whose scores in the evaluation process was miscalculated and rectified.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

To save cash, SDMC may rent community halls to private firms
Aug 15, 2020 23:24 IST
Thane’s recovery rate 89%; doubling rate up to 90 days
Aug 15, 2020 23:23 IST
Sudeeksha Bhati’s death case: Kin says two suspects ‘detained’
Aug 15, 2020 23:19 IST
Four Covid-19 positive patients die in Uttarakhand, 11,940 infected with disease
Aug 15, 2020 23:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.