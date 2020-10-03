Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / To spread awareness about fire safety, Mumbai fire bridage to train corporators first

To spread awareness about fire safety, Mumbai fire bridage to train corporators first

BMC expects that through corporators, this information will reach party workers, community volunteers, and also residents

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 14:08 IST

By Eeshanpriya MS, Hindustan Times Mumbai

A fireman tries to douse the fire at Raghuvanshi Mill, in Mumbai on June 25. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The Mumbai Fire Brigade will hold short training sessions with all 227 corporators of Greater Mumbai to create awareness about fire safety, the challenges faced in their respective localities, and how they can be tackled. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expects that through corporators, this information will reach party workers, community volunteers, and residents. This is part of BMC’s larger aim to ensure citizens are educated about fire safety.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of the fire brigade and disaster management departments, said, “The Mumbai Fire Brigade is planning a series of interventions, from the point of view of saving maximum in number of lives if there is a fire. It has decided to tweak its inspection, compliance, data maintenance, and awareness creation policies. At the back end, this will involve meticulous maintenance of data, blue prints, permissions, and inspection related documents of buildings.This information will be available online. BMC will hold awareness sessions with elected public representatives to sensitise them about fire hazards in their localities, and design a plan for them to communicate this information to the voters periodically.”

Also read: Fire breaks out at market near Chembur railway station in Mumbai

Between 2017 and 2020, 126 civilians died in fires across the city, and 849 were injured. As many as 109 fire personnel were also injured in these incidents.

Kakani said there are simple things that need to be followed to ensure inhabitants of a building can safely vacate the building if there is a fire, such as keeping exit ways unobstructed, installing signages pointing at exits, displaying floor plans in a visible location and manner and regularly inspecting if fire safety systems of the building are working. “After BMC approves the blueprint and gives fire NOC to any establishments, owners should not make internal changes that will divert the original exit pathways,” Kakani added.

He said lack of awareness only adds to the body count. During the Kamala Mills fire, for instance, a lot of people in the restaurant ran into the toilet and locked themselves in, believing smoke will not enter a locked toilet. “Such lack of awareness increases the chances of mortality in fire and needs to be addressed,” Kakani said.

Sessions with elected public representatives will also comprise information about fire safety hazards typical to a locality. For example, the B ward area of Byculla, Bhendi Bazar, has old buildings, many of which do not have in-built fire fighting systems like sprinklers, and smoke detectors. It also has narrow roads and street parking, making it difficult for the fire brigade to access a building during a disaster; similarly, suburban wards have many high-rises that need to inspect their fire fighting systems periodically.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Oct 03, 2020 14:57 IST
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Oct 03, 2020 12:40 IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: RR bat against unchanged RCB
Oct 03, 2020 15:09 IST
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Oct 03, 2020 13:06 IST

latest news

IIT Delhi startups launch Covid-19 protection lotion, antiviral T-shirts
Oct 03, 2020 15:04 IST
10-year-old boy walks from Sicily to London to give his grandma a hug
Oct 03, 2020 15:08 IST
Artists signed with labels get preference: Amartya Bobo Rahut
Oct 03, 2020 15:01 IST
Atal Tunnel a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Modi
Oct 03, 2020 15:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.