Toll rates revised: Get ready to pay more to enter Mumbai from Oct 1

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:55 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

Get ready to shell out more to enter the city from October 1 as the toll rates are set to be hiked at the five entry/exit points of Mumbai. For cars and light motor vehicles who were paying ₹35 at the five entry points — Dahisar on the western express highway, Airoli, Mulund on the Eastern Express Highway, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Mulund and Vashi toll naka — will have to pay ₹40 from next Thursday.

Meanwhile mini-buses will have to pay ₹65 instead of the existing ₹45 and trucks and buses will have to pay ₹130 instead of the current rate of ₹105.

The rates are being revised as per the state government notification for toll recovery against cost of flyovers, bridges, subways, road development and maintenance. It is expected to be revised every three years till September 2027.

While toll was introduced for the five entry points in September 2002, the last toll rate revision took place in 2017.

