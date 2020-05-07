Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Tope: No need to politicise issue

Tope: No need to politicise issue

After the video showing dead bodies of Covid-19 victims lying in a ward at Sion hospital went viral on social media, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that he has instructed...

Updated: May 07, 2020 21:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After the video showing dead bodies of Covid-19 victims lying in a ward at Sion hospital went viral on social media, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that he has instructed authorities to remove bodies under 30 minutes. He, however, stated that medico-legal procedures take time and relatives of the deceased take time to reach or are reluctant to take custody of the body.

“In recent times, some videos are circulated and attempts are made to politicise it. When a person dies, he or she, as per the protocol, is wrapped in black plastic to prevent any chance of infection. That process takes time. Their relatives are also apprehensive; they, at times, take time to reach the hospital. Our instructions are clear, that if relatives do not claim the body within 30 minutes, it should be kept in the mortuary,” Tope said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail
May 07, 2020 21:10 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 20:18 IST
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 18:55 IST

latest news

Covid-19 status check in hotspots Ahmedabad and Surat show spike a day after hard lockdown
May 07, 2020 21:33 IST
Tope: No need to politicise issue
May 07, 2020 21:32 IST
To pedal home, 18 migrants in Mohali sell phones to buy cycles
May 07, 2020 21:31 IST
Hizbul associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda
May 07, 2020 21:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.