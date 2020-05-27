Sections
Traffic cop loses leg after dumper rams into him, drags him on EEH

Updated: May 27, 2020 20:24 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

A 32-year-old traffic police constable Chandrashekhar Chaudhary lost his leg after a speeding dumper crashed into him and dragged him several metres on Annabhau Sathe Bridge on Eastern Express highway (EEH) on May 24. The incident took place at around 5.30pm when Chaudhary was heading towards Chembur on his motorcycle from his residence at Naigaon in Dadar.

The dumper driver did not stop and fled from the spot, leaving Chaudhary on the road. Police officers have been checking footages from nearby CCTV cameras to identify the vehicle and its driver, said inspector Pradeep Kadam of Bandra traffic police station. “Chaudhary is currently being treated at Fortis hospital in Mulund (West). Doctors, after making all possible efforts, had to amputate his left leg,” said Kadam.

The incident took place when there was nobody around, and the traffic constable was helped by a citizen who took him to a hospital in Chembur. “Chaudhary, who was conscious till that point, gave the number of his colleague to the citizen. The citizen alerted the number and also informed the control room,” said an officer from the traffic department.

A case has been registered in Chembur police station against an unknown vehicle, added the officer. “Chaudhary was on night duty and had left his residence at 5pm for some work in Chembur and was supposed to report to work at Bandra traffic police station. After we learnt about the accident and saw his condition, he was shifted to Fortis Hospital the same day,” said his colleague Mahendra Darekar.



Chandrashekhar’s elder brother Yogesh Chaudhary, who is also in the police department and is posted at Jalgaon, said, “I was informed by Chandrashekhar’s colleague and came to Mumbai the very next day. I have not informed our parents about his condition as they are old, and there is no one at home to take care of them.”

A native of Jalgaon, Chandreshekar had joined the police department in 2007 as police constable and was attached to Bandra traffic police station since the past two years.

