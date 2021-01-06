Traffic diversion at Mahim from January 9 to 13 due to Mumbai Metro railway construction

Brace for traffic chaos as the Mumbai traffic police have put in place road restrictions and diversions in areas of Mahim, where underground Metro railway construction will be carried out from January 9 to 13.

According to the traffic police officers, installation of monitoring instrument and excavation work will be carried out at Paradise Cinema in Mahim.

The south-bound carriageway at Lady Jamshedji Road between Mahim Junction and Paradise Cinema will be closed for vehicular traffic. Lady Jamshedji Road will be a no-parking zone for 24 hours from January 9 to 13.

There will be no entry on Mohammed Chotani Road and Gabriel Road.

Vehicular traffic from north to south will be diverted to SVS Road (Cadel Road), one-way from Mahim Junction towards Dadar. By taking left from Mahim Junction to Mori Road, right towards Senapati Bapat Marg, left through Sitladevi Road, then proceed to LJ Road.

SVS Road from Hari Om Junction to Mahim Junction will be closed for vehicular traffic towards Bandra. The traffic towards Bandra will proceed by taking a right turn from Hari Om Junction to Sitladevi Road, then left turn towards LJ Road.

Vehicular traffic from Sitladevi Road towards north will not be diverted. Barricading will be done on the south-bound road at Mahim Junction.

Saint Mary Road from Haribahu Vadgaonkar Chowk towards Dallas Kolu Chowk will be closed for vehicular traffic till January 31, 2021. There will be no parking on this road on account of excavation work.