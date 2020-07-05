Traffic hit in Mumbai as overnight heavy rains cause water-logging in several parts

Waterlogging at LBS Road, Kurla due to heavy rain in Mumbai. Photo by Satish Bate (Photo: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour Saturday night due to which the city’s traffic was hit and many parts reported water-logging issue on Sunday. The traffic police authorities have issued an alert for Sunday of water-logging and traffic jams in low lying areas.

Due to the heavy rains, Hindmata, Dharavi Cross Road, Dadar TT, Shakkar Panchayat at Wadala and below Chembur Bridge in the city witnessed water-logging, according to the traffic police.

As a safety precaution, the police warned Mumbaikars against venturing into low lying areas that were prone to water-logging.

“At present traffic has been diverted from Andheri subway due to water-logging,” said Pravin Padval, additional commissioner of police (traffic).

Traffic moved slowly at Jogeshwari Vikhroli link road due to water-logging near western express highway. Meanwhile locations like Khetwadi, Bandstand, Nana Chowk, JJ Junction, Mahalaxmi Temple junction Churchgate junction, Alankar Junction, Worli Naka, Bhendi Bazar, Anand Nagar and Khar Masjid, SV road were also affected due to water-logging.

The Indian Meteorological Department on July 4 had forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in many parts. IMD issued a statement that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts. At some places extremely heavy rainfall is likely.