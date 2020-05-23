Train cancelled at last minute, 1.6K from Tamil Nadu stranded

Sections
Updated: May 23, 2020 23:57 IST

By Yesha Kotak,

On Saturday afternoon, residents of Dharavi protested outside the local police station after some of them had to return home from CSMT after their train to Tamil Nadu was cancelled at the last minute.

Around 1,600 migrants were expected to take a train to Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu at around 8pm. However, the Tamil Nadu government allegedly denied permission at the last minute saying they do not have provisions to accommodate so many people returning to the state.

“Our state government had provided 50 buses to carry people to CSMT station. Of which, two buses had already left. We had received permission from the local police station and the railway minister had provided for a train. But, Tamil Nadu government denied permission to us at the last minute, which is why we protested against the government,” said S Vivekanandaraja, a social activist.

Vivekanandaraja said that they have approached the local authorities requesting them to look into the matter. They have said the migrants will be informed in the next two days about what provisions will be made for them to return home.



“We had left with most of our belongings. If other states are ready to accept people back home, why not Tamil Nadu. Disappointed that these people had to return home,” said Ramesh Nadar, a resident of Dharavi.

However, when senior police officers were contacted, they denied information of any protest. Dharavi is one of the red zones in the state, with around 1,478 Covid-19 positive cases until Friday evening.

