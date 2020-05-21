Train travel within Maharaashtra will not be allowed

Sections
Updated: May 21, 2020 23:41 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

Passengers wanting to travel within Maharashtra by train will not be permitted. The Indian Railways, in a notification issued on Thursday evening, stated that tickets of passengers whose originating and terminating stations are in Maharashtra will be cancelled.

“The Maharashtra government has informed Railways that inter-district travel is prohibited within the state of Maharashtra. It is, therefore, desired that tickets of all passengers whose originating and terminating stations fall within Maharashtra be cancelled and full refund be given without deduction of any cancellation charges. It is desired that till further orders inter-state booking within Maharashtra should not be permitted.” states the notification issued by the Railways ministry.

However, passengers wanting to travel outside Maharashtra can travel.

Indian Railways will commence operation of 200 passenger trains from June 1 across India. These trains will be operated alongside Shramik special trains.



Booking for the tickets started on Thursday morning and are only available on the Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

