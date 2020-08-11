Transfer plot at Mahul to BMC for pumping station: Thackeray

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday sought transfer of a plot owned by the Union ministry of commerce and industry at Mahul to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for building a pumping station to improve the chronic flooding during monsoon at Dadar-Hindmata area.

In a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on states which were hit by floods recently, Thackeray also said that a committee, headed by the PM, should be formed for better co-ordination to tackle natural calamities. Chief ministers of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Assam also attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Thackeray also demanded a financial assistance of ₹1,500 crore from the Centre which includes ₹1,065 crore for damages due to Cyclone Nisarga in June this year and ₹500 crore for Mumbai floods.

The pumping station at Mahul is part of the seven pumping stations planned under Brimstowad project and is one of the two stations which are yet to be constructed. Another pumping station in Mogra, Andheri is also pending construction.

Brimstowad project got a boost after the July 2005 deluge in Mumbai and it envisages upgrading the city’s colonial drainage systems. The pumping station at Mahul will provide relief in low-lying areas such as Wadala, Dadar and Hindmata, which are among flood-prone spots in the city.

Of the seven pumping stations, Mahul is the largest one with a capacity to pump out 150 cubic metres of water each second.

“The CM insisted that the city needs the pumping station to prevent flooding at several areas including Wadala, Dadar, Hindmata. It is a long pending issue that needs to be resolved. It is also the most-suitable plot the civic body has identified for the project,” said a senior official who attended the meeting.

Non-availability of land has delayed the Mahul pumping station project for over a decade. After identifying the plot, BMC issued tenders for the project multiple times but the work is yet to start. The civic body has written several letters for land transfer but got little response so far.

“The PM directed the concerned departments to take decisions on all the suggestions and demands following due process and study,” said the official.

On June 3, Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Alibag, and wreaked havoc in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane and Palghar districts leading to damages to property, houses, infrastructure. Mumbai witnessed floods after heavy downpour which lasted for almost 24 hours, Thackeray said.

He also raised the railways ministry’s proposed project to upgrade the 176-km long Akola-Khandwa railway line saying that it passes through Melghat tiger reserve and requires over 160 hectare forest land. Thackeray suggested alternative alignment of the railway line from outside the tiger reserve, an official said. The project involves conversion of metre-gauge line to a broad-gauge line along the stretch. Thackeray has already written a letter to Union railway minister Piyush Goyal and Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar in July in this regard.