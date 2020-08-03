Transferred ₹1 crore to temple trust on Thackeray’s birthday: Sena

The Shiv Sena on Sunday issued a clarification saying it has honoured its commitment to contribute ₹1 crore to the trust overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The clarification came after the head of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas, told TV channels the Sena has not given a single penny.

Sena MP and party secretary Anil Desai in a statement said, “The amount was transferred in the bank account of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra on July 27, the birthday of Maharashtra chief minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. We have received confirmation and acknowledgement of the amount from the trustee and treasurer (of the trust).”

Desai further added that they were surprised to see reports that the trust’s chief said no money has been received from the Shiv Sena.