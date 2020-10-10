Transfers in police ranks: Jai Jeet Singh appointed ATS chief of Maharashtra

Sections
Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The state government on Friday appointed senior Indian police Service (IPS) officer Jai Jeet Singh as the new chief of anti-terrorism squad (ATS) of the state.

Singh, a 1990-batch IPS officer, was earlier posted as additional director general of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) during the previous shuffling of senior IPS officers. He is not new to ATS as he has served as additional commissioner of police in ATS in the past. Singh has served in Maharashtra in various capacities, including long stints in Naxal-affected districts.

In his long service, tech-enthusiast Singh had also taken important assignments on central deputation and has served in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and as centre director in National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), the apex technical intelligence agency under the Prime Minister’s Office.

Singh will be replacing additional director general (ADG) Deven Bharti, who has been now made in-charge of Maharashtra State Security Board, which is considered to be a side posting. Under Bharti’s supervision, ATS on Thursday had arrested employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for passing secret information about Indian fighter aircrafts and Ozhar aircraft manufacturing unit to Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.



Meanwhile, ADG Prabhat Kumar has been sent to replace Singh in ACB. Mumbai’s former joint commissioner of police (administration) Naval Bajaj, who had done impressive work in Covid management in the Mumbai Police, has been promoted to ADG rank and has been posted as ADG of the economic offences wing (EOW) of the state police. Like Bharti, he was waiting for the new posting.

Konkan range special inspector general of police Niket Kaushik has been made the new chief of Mumbai Police EOW. He will be replacing Rajvardhan Sinha, who has been sent to the office of special inspector general of police, Prevention of Atrocities against Women.

Dozens of other senior police officers of superintendent of police (SP) and deputy SP ranks were also transferred on Friday night.

