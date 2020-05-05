Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Transport answer sheets in essential service vehicles, says former Maharashtra education minister

Former state education minister Vinod Tawde suggested on Monday that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education use vehicles plying for essential services, to transport...

Updated: May 05, 2020 01:05 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

Former state education minister Vinod Tawde suggested on Monday that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education use vehicles plying for essential services, to transport answer sheets to and from examiners so that secondary school certificate (SSC) examination results are not delayed. Nearly 15 lakh students from Maharashtra have written SSC exams this year.

“Some papers which are evaluated are still stuck in teachers’ homes and are not being sent for moderation. If the state board uses transport that is permitted for essential services, such papers can reach moderators which will help speed up the process of evaluation,” said Tawde while speaking to the media.

On March 24, the education department had permitted teachers to assess answer sheets at home, but many answer sheets remain in schools. “We are feeling bad that we cannot do much because of the lockdown. But if we get papers [at home], we will complete moderating them on time,” said a teacher from a school in suburban Mumbai.

Officials at the Maharashtra State Board did not respond to calls and messages. The board usually declares Class 12 results in end-May and Class 10 results by mid-June.



