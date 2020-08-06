Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Tree committee convenes first meeting since the Covid lockdown

Tree committee convenes first meeting since the Covid lockdown

The first meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) tree committee, since lockdown began in mid-March, was convened on Wednesday. Held via video...

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:37 IST

By Eeshanpriya M S,

The first meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) tree committee, since lockdown began in mid-March, was convened on Wednesday. Held via video conferencing, the committee passed a bunch of proposals to cut 403 trees and transplant 579 more, for various projects related to work of the bridges department, fire brigade department, and police housing.

Members referred back a few proposals, including three to cut 72 trees and transplant 121 others for railway projects, citing that they were brought without organising a site inspection for members of the committee.

Abhijit Samant from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who is a member of the tree committee, said, “I asked for these three railway proposals to be referred back because they were tabled without a field inspection by at least one member of the committee. We do not want to set a wrong precedence for these kinds of decisions.”

Samant also demanded action against officials who tabled those three proposals.



Committee members were irked as technicalities regarding convening the meeting and adjourning it, were not followed. Samant said, “The municipal commissioner, who chairs these meetings, did not adjourn it. This is a technicality, but it was not followed. Since this was the commissioner’s first tree committee meeting since he took charge in May, it is the job of the municipal secretary to point out procedures to him.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

State intelligence officer dies from Covid-19
Aug 06, 2020 01:04 IST
Parents complain against PTAs over school fees
Aug 06, 2020 01:03 IST
Reverse migration of workers has started, no need for Shramik specials: State to Bombay HC
Aug 06, 2020 01:03 IST
28% decline in home quarantine cases as Mumbai’s Covid-19 curve flattens
Aug 06, 2020 00:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.