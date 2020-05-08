Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Tribal village of SGNP declared containment zone after guard tests positive

Tribal village of SGNP declared containment zone after guard tests positive

A tribal village inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Borivli has been sealed by the civic body after a Covid-19 positive case was detected.Dam pada with 40 families, located close to...

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:46 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

A tribal village inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Borivli has been sealed by the civic body after a Covid-19 positive case was detected.

Dam pada with 40 families, located close to SGNP’s boating area, and 4 km from the park’s main office was sealed on Thursday after a security guard, who was tested positive for Covid-19 at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel, died.

N Patil, medical officer (R central ward), BMC, said, “We identified 10 high-risk persons who came in contact with the positive patient, and 85 low-risk persons comprising adivasi and forest staff residents. High-risk persons have been shifted to a quarantine facility in Charkop.”

Patil added the forest guard (security staff) had been admitted to a local Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospital for a few days, during the first week of April, owing to a paralysis triggered by a brain haemorrhage. “He was transferred to Sir JJ Hospital where he was admitted for almost a month. After complications with his treatment, he was shifted to KEM. His condition deteriorated earlier this week, and he passed away on Wednesday. Blood samples collected before his death were retested and detected to be positive for the virus,” said Patil.



High risk contacts include his family and neighbours regularly visiting him at the hospital. “We will be daily visiting the hamlet to check their health since the mobile network is not available at the pada,” said Patil.

SGNP has close to 35,000 tribal residents living across 56 hamlets.

Naresh Zarmure, chief conservator of forest (additional charge), SGNP said, “This is the first quarantined zone inside SGNP, though several areas have been sealed along the periphery outside the park.”

Zarmure added that the park has been shut for visitors for two months.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
May 08, 2020 21:45 IST
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 09, 2020 00:32 IST
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
May 08, 2020 22:23 IST
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
May 09, 2020 00:09 IST

latest news

Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
May 09, 2020 00:30 IST
Hallomajra man Chandigarh’s second Covid fatality
May 09, 2020 00:28 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder writes to PM; seeks MSP of Rs 2,902 for paddy
May 09, 2020 00:27 IST
Amid labour shortage, Punjab advances paddy transplantation by a week
May 09, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.