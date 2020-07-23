Triple talaq in Bandra: Businessman booked

Nirmal Nagar police has booked a Bandra-based businessman for divorcing his wife by uttering talaq three times. The first information report was filed following a complaint by the man’s 46-year-old wife.

The woman, in her complaint, said, “I got married in November 1999 and lived in Navpada, Bandra (East). After a few years passed smoothly, my husband wanted to set up a footwear business on Linking Road, so I provided him with monetary help. However, in 2006 he almost got addicted to pornographic videos and sexually assaulted me on several occasions,”

She further alleged that on one occasion she was left bleeding and had to visit a local clinic for treatment. Following the incident, she warned her husband that she would file a complaint against him if he sexually assaulted her again. But he threatened to post obscene pictures and videos of her on social media.

Later, the accused allegedly demanded more money from her, and when she refused, he assaulted her with an iron rod. The complainant’s advocate Adil Khatri said, “On June 15, her husband uttered the word talaq three times to divorce her. Following this, she decided to report this incident. She visited Nirmal Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against her husband and two of his family members.”

Shashikant Bhandare, senior inspector, Nirmal Nagar police station, said, “We have registered the offence and are investigating the matter. We have not arrested any accused so far.”

Police have booked her husband and his two family members under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 (pronouncing talaq) of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.