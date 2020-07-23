Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Triple talaq in Bandra: Businessman booked

Triple talaq in Bandra: Businessman booked

Nirmal Nagar police has booked a Bandra-based businessman for divorcing his wife by uttering talaq three times. The first information report was filed following a complaint by the...

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:33 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Nirmal Nagar police has booked a Bandra-based businessman for divorcing his wife by uttering talaq three times. The first information report was filed following a complaint by the man’s 46-year-old wife.

The woman, in her complaint, said, “I got married in November 1999 and lived in Navpada, Bandra (East). After a few years passed smoothly, my husband wanted to set up a footwear business on Linking Road, so I provided him with monetary help. However, in 2006 he almost got addicted to pornographic videos and sexually assaulted me on several occasions,”

She further alleged that on one occasion she was left bleeding and had to visit a local clinic for treatment. Following the incident, she warned her husband that she would file a complaint against him if he sexually assaulted her again. But he threatened to post obscene pictures and videos of her on social media.

Later, the accused allegedly demanded more money from her, and when she refused, he assaulted her with an iron rod. The complainant’s advocate Adil Khatri said, “On June 15, her husband uttered the word talaq three times to divorce her. Following this, she decided to report this incident. She visited Nirmal Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against her husband and two of his family members.”



Shashikant Bhandare, senior inspector, Nirmal Nagar police station, said, “We have registered the offence and are investigating the matter. We have not arrested any accused so far.”

Police have booked her husband and his two family members under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 (pronouncing talaq) of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Air India pilots unhappy with ‘lower’ pay cut taken by top management
Jul 23, 2020 01:20 IST
Second elephant electrocuted in 24 hours in north Bengal; fourth death in two months
Jul 23, 2020 01:12 IST
Unlock Teej: Mehendi craze takes over corona scare?
Jul 23, 2020 01:06 IST
Favipiravir quickens recovery, show trials
Jul 23, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.