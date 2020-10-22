Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / TRP fraud: Mumbai civil court refuses to restrain Republic TV from using ‘Hansa report’

TRP fraud: Mumbai civil court refuses to restrain Republic TV from using ‘Hansa report’

The Mumbai civil court on Wednesday refused to restrain Republic TV and its anchor Arnab Goswami from using internal documents of Hansa Research Group Private Limited, referred...

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:29 IST

By Charul Shah,

The Mumbai civil court on Wednesday refused to restrain Republic TV and its anchor Arnab Goswami from using internal documents of Hansa Research Group Private Limited, referred to as ‘Hansa report’, in connection with TRP fraud.

Hansa Research Group had last week filed a suit against the channel and Goswami for use of internal documents and publishing it on the channel to prove the its innocence in the TRP scam, and urged the court to restrain Republic TV from using the documents further.

In the suit, Hansa claimed that after the Mumbai police commissioner’s announcement about the TRP scam, the channel used parts of the reports to prove their innocence, and said that the documents referred by the channel were internal documents.



It is claimed that the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) and Hansa Research Group had prepared a draft detailing the facts of the TRP case to file a formal complaint with the Mumbai Police. The draft was shared only with BARC officials as it was an internal communication between BARC and Hansa Research.

Hansa Research Group claimed that a draft prepared by its employees, which was yet to be approved by authorised officials, could have been accessed by the channel which, in turn, used it to prove their innocence without Hansa’s consent.

The group further claimed that the paper shown by the channel as ‘Hansa report’ was an internal communication and was not for public consumption. In view of this, the group claimed that the use of the document and referring it to as ‘Hansa report’ is causing tremendous damage to its reputation, and sought that the channel be restrained from using it further.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Oct 21, 2020 22:31 IST
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Oct 21, 2020 21:44 IST
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Oct 21, 2020 20:41 IST
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
Oct 21, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

Bangladesh cricketer’s unique wedding photoshoot goes viral. See stunning pics
Oct 22, 2020 01:14 IST
Police Commemoration Day: Jobs for kin of slain cops in state by Nov 1, assures Khattar
Oct 22, 2020 01:12 IST
Real Madrid stunned by Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League opener
Oct 22, 2020 01:12 IST
Maharashtra withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Oct 22, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.