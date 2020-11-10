Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / TRP fraud: Republic TV’s distribution head Ghanshyam Singh arrested

TRP fraud: Republic TV’s distribution head Ghanshyam Singh arrested

On October 31, the SIT raided the residence and office of the arrested accused Abhishek Kolawade and seized Rs 13.72 lakh in cash. Kolawade worked as a vendor for many channels and ran a company named Max Media

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:55 IST

By Manish K Pathak, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Representational Photo.

The Mumbai Police’s Special Investigation Team probing the Television Rating Point (TRP) fraud arrested Republic TV’s distribution head Ghanshyam Dilipkumar Singh, 44, on Tuesday and produced him before a court.

Singh has been arrested after days of questioning. He is the 12th person to be arrested in the case.

“Relentless attack on Republic Media network continues; Republic Distribution head AVP Ghanshyam Singh detained by crime branch; Ghanshyam had been cooperating in the Mumbai police’s fake TRP case probe,” Republic TV said in a tweet.

Sachin Vaze, who is part of the investigating team, confirmed Singh’s arrest. “...we will seek his police custody”.

On October 31, the SIT raided the residence and office of the arrested accused Abhishek Kolawade and seized Rs 13.72 lakh in cash. Kolawade worked as a vendor for many channels and ran a company named Max Media.

After questioning Kolawade, police arrested Ashish Chaudhary, 50, a Thane resident allegedly involved in financing people for manipulating TRP for two news channels and a Bollywood music channel. Chaudhary allegedly used to work as a distributor of a Hindi News channel and ran a company named Crystal Broadcast Private Limited in his wife’s name.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Results: No rush to declare results, says EC; 2.7 crore votes counted
Nov 10, 2020 19:06 IST
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Nov 10, 2020 18:11 IST
IPL 2020 final live: Unchanged DC opt to bat, MI make one change
Nov 10, 2020 19:13 IST
Bihar polls: RJD registers victory on Darbhanga Rural, Sahebpur Kamal seats
Nov 10, 2020 18:11 IST

latest news

Female banded mongooses lead battle for chance to find mates
Nov 10, 2020 19:13 IST
Al Qaeda leader dies, Afghan forces accuse Taliban of harbouring him
Nov 10, 2020 19:12 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 5 important poll promises made by JD(U), RJD
Nov 10, 2020 19:12 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik refuses to apologise for behaviour with Eijaz
Nov 10, 2020 19:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.