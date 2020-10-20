Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / TRP scam: Former cop files suit to restrain Arnab Goswami, Republic TV from airing material related to the case

TRP scam: Former cop files suit to restrain Arnab Goswami, Republic TV from airing material related to the case

Republic TV is one of the three channels accused by Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh of manipulating television ratings

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 14:25 IST

By Charul Shah, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Republic TV’s editor-in-chief and primetime anchor Arnab Goswami. (HT Archive)

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Iqbal Shaikh has approached the city civil court seeking a restraining order against the news channel Republic TV and its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami from airing any material related to TRP scam. An FIR in the case has been registered at Kandivali police station.

Shaikh has moved a suit for defamation against Goswami and the channel for making comments against the police force in connection with the TRP scam. The suit is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Shaikh, in the suit filed through advocate Abha Singh, has alleged that “when a case is under investigation under statutory provisions, the Defendant No. 1 (Goswami) cannot be granted the liberty to discuss his own case and arbitrate it in his own TV channels by defaming Mumbai Police.”

Also Read: Summon Arnab Goswami if he is named as accused in TRP scam FIR: Bombay HC



Shaikh has alleged that Goswami has been conducting debates and airing stories in connection with the case which may influence the investigation. “The Plaintiff submits that the Defendant No. 1 has transgressed his limits as an owner of two most popular TV Channels and has started pursuing his own agenda by being the Editor-in-Chief and by blurting out large sermons about his own case which is under probe by a statutory body,” read the suit.



Republic TV is one of the three channels accused by Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh of manipulating television ratings.

Six people have been arrested by the Mumbai Police in the scam, which allegedly involves bribing homeowners whose TV viewing is monitored to ensure that certain channels get higher ratings. The ratings are a key influencer of advertiser preferences while placing commercials. The police claim this is a “multi-crore” scam.

The channel moved the high court seeking quashing of the FIR registered in the case and its transfer from Mumbai Police to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated so far
Oct 20, 2020 15:21 IST
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
Oct 20, 2020 13:44 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
Oct 20, 2020 12:38 IST
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
Oct 20, 2020 12:10 IST

latest news

Are KXIP going to play Maxwell as off-spinner?: Chopra predicts one change
Oct 20, 2020 15:30 IST
Yogi strides in battle for Bihar, urges people to vote for Nitish
Oct 20, 2020 15:19 IST
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated so far
Oct 20, 2020 15:21 IST
TRP ‘scam’: Ex-Mumbai Police officer moves court to restrain Republic TV from discussing FIR
Oct 20, 2020 15:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.